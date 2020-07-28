KATRINA FREEMAN TOWNSEND

FLORENCE, S.C. — Katrina Freeman Townsend, 78, of Florence, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, at her home, surrounded by her family and caregivers.

A native of Fairmont, she was born in Robeson County on Oct. 14, 1941, to the late James Bruce "Jinks" Freeman and the late Quessie Lamb Freeman. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marlene Atkinson; and her brothers, Joe Freeman, Wayne Freeman, and Worth Freeman.

Katrina, or Kate (as her NC family referred to her) or Meena (as her extended family members referred to her) and Hal, her beloved husband of almost 60 years (Aug. 6), worked together to rear two children while simultaneously juggling Hal's career as a high school principal and her career as a successful caterer, based in Lake View, South Carolina. She founded Katrina's Catering in 1972 and it didn't take long for it to become well known throughout the Pee Dee Region and the state, as the standard for "catering elegance." She was as creative out of the kitchen, as she was in the kitchen, as noted by the beautiful flower arrangements and cakes that she designed and created. It was a family business that spanned over a period of more than 40 years, allowing the family the opportunity to establish and maintain numerous lifelong friendships and partnerships. The highlight of her catering career was when she and Hal decided to open the restaurant and catering services at Twin Lakes Country Club in Dillon, South Carolina. It quickly became known as a place that served the very best lunches and dinners, as well as, it's famous SUNDAY LUNCH BUFFET.

Katrina was also an animal lover and an advocate for animal rights and protection. She was the proud mother of many adopted animals that she loved and continued to love even when they had crossed over "Rainbow Bridge."

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, in-law and friend to so many that she loved unconditionally.

Katrina is survived by her husband, Hal D. Townsend; her children, Nick Townsend, and Dare Townsend Morris; her granddaughter, Cameron Townsend Morris, all of Florence, South Carolina; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and "special" family friends.

A service of death and resurrection will be celebrated Thursday at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Lake View, South Carolina. A visitation will precede the service at 2 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home located at 202 North Main Street in Lake View, South Carolina. Interment will be at the Lake View Cemetery immediately following the service.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be observed at the visitation and the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your local animal shelter or the charity or church of your choice.