K.C. Rogers

K.C. ROGERS

SUPPLY — Mr. K.C. Rogers, 86, of 2411 S. Ridge Drive, Supply, N.C., passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Fayetteville, N.C.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Tim Williford Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow in the New Hollywood Cemetery with military honors provided by the Robeson County Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.
Published in The Robesonian from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
