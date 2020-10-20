1/
KEITH "TOO LITTLE" LOCKLEAR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KEITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KEITH "TOO LITTLE" LOCKLEAR

PEMBROKE — Mr. Keith "Too Little" Locklear, 67, of 155 McMillian Road, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at McLeod Health in Florence, South Carolina.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Berea Baptist Church Pembroke, with the Rev. Chris Hunt and the Rev. Manassegh Bewry officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandcutt Cemetery on Oxendine Road, Pembroke.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Revels Funeral Home, Lumberton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Revels Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Berea Baptist Church Pembroke
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC 28360
(910) 671-6886
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved