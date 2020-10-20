KEITH "TOO LITTLE" LOCKLEAR

PEMBROKE — Mr. Keith "Too Little" Locklear, 67, of 155 McMillian Road, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at McLeod Health in Florence, South Carolina.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Berea Baptist Church Pembroke, with the Rev. Chris Hunt and the Rev. Manassegh Bewry officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandcutt Cemetery on Oxendine Road, Pembroke.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Revels Funeral Home, Lumberton.