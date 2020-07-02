KEITH WAYNE MCGIRT

LA PLATA, Md. — Keith Wayne McGirt was the fifth child born to the late Julia Smith and John Neila McGirt in Laurinburg. He resided and received his formal public education in Rowland, and upon graduation from high school, attended UNC Pembroke (formerly named, Pembroke State University), where he majored in Forestry.

He was baptized, affiliated with and served at Cedar Grove Methodist Episcopal Church (now named New Hope UMC) until his relocation to the State of Maryland in 1984. Keith's Christian services included singing in choirs, as a Methodist Youth Fellowship and United Methodist Men member, and he enjoyed the men's Sunday School class taught by his dad.

Like his forefathers, Keith enjoyed outdoors life and was engaged in the Boy Scouts, 4-H, Future Farmers of America and surely enjoyed hunting, fishing and scenic sites from the mountains to the coast nationwide. Community services ranged from baseball to union supports at work. He showcased his outstanding singing voice at church with his sister Julia; performed with a popular show band, Escapade, in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia; appeared on Showtime at the Apollo; sang for local children's program events; and was a regular soloist in the D.C. and Maryland communities. His legacy affiliation with the Masons began in the early 1980s at Olive Branch, Lodge No. 93 in Rowland then transferred his membership to the Doric Lodge, No. 19 in Washington, D.C. A proud Keith moment: when Keith Jr. joined the Masons in September 2019 along with cousin, Michael Battle.

Keith received many secondary school awards, but having coached the 1983 Championship State of NC Little League Baseball team was special to him and the Town of Rowland. That historic team comprised of children of color won against ALL odds and that distinguished them as winners. In 2005 Keith sang for President George Bush's Inaugural Ball and this made us proud. He was branded "A singing cowboy."

Humor was Keith's trademark. His smile put others at ease. He read people well and was a people person. An entrepreneurial bug inspired him to start a small business. His musical recording of "One in a Million" was regularly played during the Quiet Storm segment on D.C. radio. Other recordings shall be treasured by his family and friends. Keith accomplished much during the days of his life and shall be missed. He brought joy to those he touched and that is a great blessing!