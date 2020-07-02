1/1
Keith Wayne McGirt
LA PLATA, Md. — Keith Wayne McGirt was the fifth child born to the late Julia Smith and John Neila McGirt in Laurinburg. He resided and received his formal public education in Rowland, and upon graduation from high school, attended UNC Pembroke (formerly named, Pembroke State University), where he majored in Forestry.

He was baptized, affiliated with and served at Cedar Grove Methodist Episcopal Church (now named New Hope UMC) until his relocation to the State of Maryland in 1984. Keith's Christian services included singing in choirs, as a Methodist Youth Fellowship and United Methodist Men member, and he enjoyed the men's Sunday School class taught by his dad.

Like his forefathers, Keith enjoyed outdoors life and was engaged in the Boy Scouts, 4-H, Future Farmers of America and surely enjoyed hunting, fishing and scenic sites from the mountains to the coast nationwide. Community services ranged from baseball to union supports at work. He showcased his outstanding singing voice at church with his sister Julia; performed with a popular show band, Escapade, in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia; appeared on Showtime at the Apollo; sang for local children's program events; and was a regular soloist in the D.C. and Maryland communities. His legacy affiliation with the Masons began in the early 1980s at Olive Branch, Lodge No. 93 in Rowland then transferred his membership to the Doric Lodge, No. 19 in Washington, D.C. A proud Keith moment: when Keith Jr. joined the Masons in September 2019 along with cousin, Michael Battle.

Keith received many secondary school awards, but having coached the 1983 Championship State of NC Little League Baseball team was special to him and the Town of Rowland. That historic team comprised of children of color won against ALL odds and that distinguished them as winners. In 2005 Keith sang for President George Bush's Inaugural Ball and this made us proud. He was branded "A singing cowboy."

Humor was Keith's trademark. His smile put others at ease. He read people well and was a people person. An entrepreneurial bug inspired him to start a small business. His musical recording of "One in a Million" was regularly played during the Quiet Storm segment on D.C. radio. Other recordings shall be treasured by his family and friends. Keith accomplished much during the days of his life and shall be missed. He brought joy to those he touched and that is a great blessing!



Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Viewing
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. - Indian Head
JUL
2
Service
05:00 PM
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. - Indian Head
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. - Indian Head
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 375-7855
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

11 entries
July 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. He was regular customer at Wawa, he was such an awesome guy
S
Acquaintance
July 2, 2020
e was a number 1 Dallas fan great bus driver and had the voice of a angel you will be missed sir Im glad I was your friend
Gary Matshall
Friend
July 2, 2020
Keith was funny, talented and smart. He was an amazing bus driver and man. He always stopped to say hello to my mom and I in town and asked us how we were doing. I know hes in heaven now singing his heart out
Hannah Beers
Friend
July 2, 2020
Mr McGirt was one of our favorite customers. Heartfelt sympathy to his family. Alex's Mobile Mower Repair
July 2, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Cowboy was a great, kind man. Always enjoyed our conversations everytime he came into my work. He always made sure he said "hi" to all the staff he knew. He will be greatly missed .
Tammy
Acquaintance
July 2, 2020
Keith was a wonderful man with a heart of gold. When I managed the Wawa in LaPlata; each day he would come in and we would greet each other with a huge hug. He loved singing and chatting with us when he got his coffee. He even made it in a clip in the Wawa training video with me as a loyal customer. Im so sorry for your loss. I will miss his smile and great voice.
Roz Rollins
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
First condolences to the entire McGirt family. Keith was a great guy whom befriended my brother Leo like no other. His selflessness was greatly appreciated over the years. He sang at our wedding 34 years ago. His voice was truly one of great wonders of the world but in the end knowing Jesus was his greatest accomplishment. He is missed. God bless you all. Peace Be Still. Steve & Hope
Stephen J. Minus
Friend
June 30, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Donald Lococo
June 29, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Linda Battle
June 29, 2020
Ill always love and cherish you and the lifetime of memories we shared as sister & brother and friends. Until we meet again. Im still aiming to kick that oak tree branch!!!

Your baby sister!
Ms. Cynthia McGirt
Sister
June 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Thornton Funeral Home
