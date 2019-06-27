KELLY JEAN BAISDEN MCLEAN

SHELBY — Kelly Jean Baisden McLean, 47, was born July 8, 1971, in Man, West Virginia.

She passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. at home.

She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Baisden and mother, Patricia Mitchum Baisden.

She is survived by a daughter, Brookelynn McLean of the home; four sons, Chris McLean of St. Pauls, Brice McLean of Orrum, Patrick McLean of Japan, and Nigel (Buddy) Wilson of South Carolina; five sisters, Heather Baisden of Ellenboro, Mary Baisden of Wilmington, Belinda Doneff of West Virginia, and Shawn Ellis of Kannapolis, and Alanna Foleg of Tennessee; the father of her children, Donald McLean; and five grandchildren.

The family will have a private memorial at home.