Kelton Glenn Chavis
KELTON GLENN CHAVIS

MAXTON — Mr. Kelton Glenn Chavis, 27, of 64 Porcelain Lane in Maxton, N.C., departed this life on June 17, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Margaret Chavis of the home; his son, Kelton Glenn Chavis Jr. of the home; two daughters, Ciana N. Chavis of Pembroke and Kinslee G. Chavis of the home; his grandmother, Roseller Bullard of Maxton; two brothers, Kelly Chavis and Kalvis Chavis of Maxton; and three sisters, Kimberly Chavis of Pembroke, Kerri Strickland of Maxton, and Keyana Mallol of Rowland.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Oak Grove Church. Services entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.



Published in The Robesonian from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
