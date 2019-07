KENNETH EARL MEAD

ST. PAULS — Kenneth Earl Mead, 58, died peacefully in his sleep on July 27, 2019, from complications associated with his medical conditions and pneumonia.

A former resident of Pensacola, Florida, and Florala, Alabama, Kenneth moved to St. Pauls in 2016 to be closer to family.

A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Oak Ridge Cemetery, St. Pauls.

Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.