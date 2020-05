KENNETH EARLE NEESE JR.LUMBERTON — Kenneth Earle Neese Jr. died at home on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born in 1930 to Kenneth E. Neese and Gertrude Dick Neese. He attended UNC-Chapel Hill and worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. He was a faithful member of Chestnut Street United Methodist Church and an avid fisherman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Tommy, and a sister, Nancy Neese Bragg. His survivors are wife, Ann; sons, Kenneth III (Jane) and John; grandchildren, Thomas, Annie, Johnny and Rachel Jones (Jeffery); and great-grandson, Aven. Memorials may be made to Chestnut Street United Methodist Church, 200 East Eighth Street, Lumberton, NC 28358. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net