KENNETH EARLE NEESE JR.LUMBERTON — Kenneth Earle Neese Jr. died at home on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born in 1930 to Kenneth E. Neese and Gertrude Dick Neese. He attended UNC-Chapel Hill and worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. He was a faithful member of Chestnut Street United Methodist Church and an avid fisherman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Tommy, and a sister, Nancy Neese Bragg. His survivors are wife, Ann; sons, Kenneth III (Jane) and John; grandchildren, Thomas, Annie, Johnny and Rachel Jones (Jeffery); and great-grandson, Aven. Memorials may be made to Chestnut Street United Methodist Church, 200 East Eighth Street, Lumberton, NC 28358. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.
Published in The Robesonian from May 15 to May 16, 2020.