KENNETH RAY OXENDINE

PEMBROKE — Kenneth Ray Oxendine, 74, of Pembroke, N.C., was born to the late Floyd Dixon Oxendine and Myrtle Woodell Oxendine on June 7, 1945, and departed this life on Monday, June 10, 2019.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at United Pentecostal Holiness Church in Rowland with the Rev. Vernell Blue officiating. Burial will follow in Oxendine Cemetery.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Ruby O. Locklear; a sister, Barbara Ann Anderson; and a son-in-law, James Howard Oxendine.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 44 years, Layla Oxendine; his children, Timothy Oxendine and Donna Lynn Locklear, both of Lumberton, Wanda Lynn Watts of Pembroke, Mary Oxendine of Rowland, Keela Oxendine and Porchia Nicole Oxendine of the home; his brothers, Michael Oxendine (Linda Oxendine), William T. Locklear of Tennessee and Floyd H. Locklear (Mike Brown) of Lumberton; 11 granddaughters; a grandson; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was one of our family's greatest blessings. He was always there to lend a helping hand as well as a listening ear for anyone who just needed to simply talk.

He was a loving husband, devoted father, a caring brother, an uncle, a father-in-law, a brother-in-law and an amazing Papa Kenny to all who knew him and whom we made the greatest memories of our life with.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.

Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.