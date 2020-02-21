Kenneth Raye Lowry

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sons & Daughters Club
1057 Hamilton Ave.
Grand Rapids, MI
KENNETH RAYE LOWRY

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kenneth Raye Lowry, 73, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, formerly of Pembroke, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, of 25 years; stepdaughters, Sherri Zokoe, and Tammie (Bret) Hokes; son, Steven Lowry; sisters, Sherry (Ronnie) Chavis, and Pam (Marvin) Agent; brother-in-law, Harold Locklear; four granddaughters; three great-grandkids; brother-in-law, Robert (Eileen) Gravelyn; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Tom) Wetherbee, Judy (Terry) Bockheim, and Joyce Bontrager; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

His sister, Dayle Locklear, and a brother-in-law, Tom Gravelyn, preceded him in death.

He did dry wall and metal stud framing for a living, loved doing Chili Cook-Offs and watching Nascar. Kenneth also loved seeing his friends and having a drink with them. He fought a long battle with cancer. He was a lifetime member at Son's & Daughters Club.

Ken didn't want any funeral.

There will be a celebration of life for Ken on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sons & Daughters Club, 1057 Hamilton Ave., NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan, 49504.
Published in The Robesonian from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
