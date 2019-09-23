KENNY WALLACE III

PEMBROKE — Kenny Wallace III, 57, of Dial Terrace, died Sept. 21, 2019.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Elrod Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Pauline McNeill; his father, Kenny Wallace Jr.; a stepfather, Arley McNeill; grandparents, Viola Gandy and John H. Oxendine, and Kenny and Annie Mae Wallace; and a niece, Lauren Holmes.

Kenny is survived by six sisters, Connie Locklear (Lester) of Pembroke, Teresa Wallace of Rowland, Brenda Hunt (Dennis) of Archdale, Joyce Horne (Keith) of Rowland, Starr Hunt of Lumberton, and Frances Edwards (Buddy) of Wallace; four brothers, Jeffrey Wallace of Merritt Island, Fla., Timothy Wallace of Rockledge, Fla., Ken Johnson (Christi) of West Virginia, and Richard McNeill (Hannah) of Lumberton; stepmother, Bonnie Wallace of Rockledge, Fla.; 20 nieces and nephews; 39 great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of family, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.