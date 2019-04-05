Obituary
Keyoni Ashayla Douglas

KEYONI ASHAYLA DOUGLAS

LAURINBURG — Keyoni Ashayla Douglas, 4, of Laurinburg, will be funeralized on Sunday at Union Grove Missionary Baptist in Laurinburg at 3 p.m.

Interment will follow at Hillside Memeorial Park, Laurinburg. Visitation will be held Saturday at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel from noon to 5 p.m.

Keyoni's survivors include her father, Keyoka Douglas of Laurinburg; her mother, Brittany McLean of Laurinburg; a brother, Tyrez McLean of Laurinburg; and two sisters, Andrea Green of Laurinburg, and Jazavia Mcrimmon of Laurinburg.

These arrangements will be taken care of by Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home and Elite Guard.
