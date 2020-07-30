KIM ALAN BRYANT

PEMBROKE — Mr. Kim Alan Bryant, 57, of 316 Elsies Lane, was born Jan. 28, 1963, and departed this life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

The funeral will be 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Airy Baptist Church Park with Revs. James Kelvin Locklear and Adrian Hammonds officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Airy Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Bryant is survived by his parents, Mr. Alfred and Mrs. Mary Jane Bryant; a son, Mr. John Kimlan Nikko Bryant; a daughter, Ms. Hannah Maria Bryant; three brothers, Mr. Alfred Bryant Jr. (Tabitha), Mr. Travis Bryant (Teresa), and Mr. Marcus Bryant (Katina); and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. at Locklear & Son Funeral Home.