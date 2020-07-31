KIMBERLY DAWN HUNT

LUMBERTON — Kimberly Dawn Hunt, 41, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Lumberton. Kimberly was born May 15, 1979, in Charlotte, to Mrs. Bonnie Eddings Strickland.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Galloway and Sylvia Locklear and a granddaughter, Sessalee Hunt.

Those left to cherish her memories include her four children, Brandon Hunt (Taylor Locklear), Treyvan Hunt (Harley Oxendine), Paiglyn Hunt, and Destyin Hunt, all of Pembroke; three grandchildren, Chesslee Hunt, Alonzo Hunt and Makenna Hunt; and also former husband and father of the children, Michael Paul Hunt of Pembroke. Also left to cherish her memories is her mother, Bonnie Eddings Strickland; and two sisters and two brothers, Sylina Hunt of Pembroke, Vanessa Meadows (Mitch Meadows) of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Rev. Charles Brewer (Sharry Brewer) of Shannon, and Rex Brewer of Lumberton. Kimberly is also survived by many nieces, nephews and beloved relatives and friends, including best friends, Nicole Jones and Becky Delgado.

Kimberly loved her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was selfless and kind with a smile that would brighten anyone's day, and was loved by many!

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Kelvin Locklear, Rev. Adrian Hammonds and Rev. Steve Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in the Burnt Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.