KINNIE HOWELL

LUMBERTON — Kinnie Howell, 64, of Lumberton, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at noon at Floyd Memorial Chapel in Lumberton. Entombment will follow the service at Blanks Family Cemetery in Lumberton.

The visitation will be held an hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. to noon at Floyd Memorial Chapel.