KOLA NAKEMA KELLOGG OXENDINE

MAXTON — Kola Nakema Kellogg Oxendine, 40, of Maxton, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

Kola is the daughter of Tammy Scott Kellogg and the late Ray Locklear Kellogg, born July 2, 1979, in Scotland County. She was employed as a nurse at RHA Health Services and enjoyed couponing, reading, watching TV, helping others and most of all spending time with her family.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a son, Mickey Chandler Oxendine.

Kola leaves behind her husband, Mickey Oxendine of the home; daughters, Shayla Briona Oxendine, and Jayla McKenzie Oxendine of the home, and Jasmine Rae Campbell (Damontreal) of Laurinburg,; mother, Tammy Scott Kellogg of Maxton; brother, Jonathan Coty Kellogg of Maxton; sister, Alisha Ashley Kellogg of Pembroke; and grandson, Isaiah Gage Locklear.

The funeral service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church in Maxton with burial following in the church cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. also at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church.

Services are entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.