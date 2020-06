Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lacoskie's life story with friends and family

Share Lacoskie's life story with friends and family

LOCKLEAR ROWLAND — Lacoskie Locklear, 48, of Raemon Road, died May 30, 2020, at Southeastern Health. The graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store