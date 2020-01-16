LADONNA STONE ADAMS-HAYWOOD

LUMBERTON — Mrs. LaDonna Stone Adams-Haywood, 54, of Lumberton, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

She was born on Oct. 10, 1965 in Robeson County.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dovie Jean Davis Carter; and brother, Tony Stone.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher Haywood of Lumberton; her father, W.J. Stone and wife, Ann, of Lumberton; her stepmother, Carolyn Stone of Lumberton; a son, Zachary Haywood of the home; a daughter, Sidney Nicole Haywood of the home; a brother, Stoney Stone and wife, Audrey, of Lumberton; a sister, Wanda Britt and husband, Johnny, of Lumberton; and a grandchild, Chole Haywood.

The funeral service was held Dec. 31.