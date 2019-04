LAKESHA C. LOCKLEAR-ROZIER

FAYETTEVILLE — Baby Lakesha C. Locklear-Rozier, the 10-month-old daughter of Brandon Rozier and Janie Huggins, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Cape Fear Medical Center, Fayetteville.

The family will greet friends on Friday at Colvin Funeral Home, 1904 Elizabethtown Road, Lumberton, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

She will be laid to rest at the Locklear Cemetery off Shaw Road, St. Pauls.

Service are entrusted to Colvin Funeral Home, Lumberton.