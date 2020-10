LANEY HUNT

ROWLAND — Ms. Laney Hunt was born on Aug. 8, 1923, and departed this life on Oct. 26, 2020, completing her journey of 97 years.

The graveside service will be Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at Dogwood Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation 30 minutes prior to the service.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Rowland.