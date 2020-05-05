LANIE "MRS. LANIE" SPEIGHTSLUMBERTON — Lanie "Mrs. Lanie" Speights, 88, of Lumberton, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton. She was born in Robeson County on Sept. 11, 1931, to the late Richard Henry Lee and the late Emma Carter Lee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jr. Speights. Mrs. Lanie is survived by her two sons, Rickie Speights of Lumberton and Randy Speights of Sylva; a daughter, Allison Speights of Lumberton; a sister, Naomi L. Conley of Ft. Myers, Florida; four grandchildren, Amanda Carol Brogden, Lance Duane-Lee Speights, Richard Paul Speights, and Emilee Speights; and two great-grandchildren, William and Emma Brogden. A private graveside service will be held at New Hollywood Cemetery with Pastor David Hawes officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
Published in The Robesonian from May 5 to May 6, 2020.