LARRY DELSON STRICKLAND

MAXTON — Larry Delson Strickland, 65, of Maxton, departed this life on Nov. 9, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke. Burial will follow at Cherokee Chapel Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.