LARRY EUGENE BROWNING

PINEOLA — Larry Eugene Browning, 58, of Pineola, passed away peacefully at his residence, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1961, in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Donald and Juanita Browning.

Larry had a love for Harley Davidsons. He enjoyed riding them and working on them in his motorcycle shop. He was a commissioner for the Lumberton Youth Baseball Association. He coached the baseball and football teams for the Lumberton Recreation.

Survivors include his loving wife, Rhonda Browning; two sons, Nicholas Browning of Greenville, and Lacy Browning of Ft. Bragg; a stepson, Jerry Burleson of Minneapolis; a sister, Lynn Fipps of Lumberton; and three grandchildren.

The funeral services will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel and conducted by Chaplain Andy Willis.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the Blue Ridge Hospice staff for their exceptional care and commitment to Larry and his family.

