LARRY J. BLACKMON

ORRUM — Mr. Larry J. Blackmon, 66, of Orrum, died Sunday morning, Sept. 22, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Robeson County on Feb. 17, 1953, a son of the late Jackson Lee "Jack" Blackmon and Margaret Jane Paul Blackmon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack DiMaggio Blackmon and Morris Lee Blackmon.

Surviving are a brother, Joe Blackmon (Linda) of Orrum; two maternal aunts, Zell Paul Davis of Oklahoma, and Mary Rozier Paul Walters of Lumberton; and a close friend, Knox Stephens.

The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 2 p.m. from the Mt. Elim Baptist Church in Orrum with the Pastor James Graham officiating. Mr. Stephen Francis Stone and Mr. Michael Guy will assist. Interment will follow in Gardens of Faith Cemetery under the direction of Boles-Biggs Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the hour of the service from the Mt. Elim Baptist Church in Orrum.

