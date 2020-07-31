1/1
LAURA KINLAW WALTERS
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAURA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LAURA KINLAW WALTERS

ST. PAULS — Laura Kinlaw Walters, 93, of St. Pauls, passed into her eternal rest on July 30.

She was born April 29, 1927, in Columbus County. She and her late husband founded Carolina Baptist Church in St. Pauls. She served as pianist for over 45 years.

Mama Laura, known to her family and friends, was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Thelma Kinlaw; her husband, Neal A. Walters of 67 years; her siblings, Melba Keene, J.L. Kinlaw, Winford Kinlaw and Kay Davis; and a daughter, Cathy Walters.

Carrying on her legacy are two sisters, Joan Myott, and Frealon Six (husband William); a brother, C.E. Kinlaw; daughter, Carolyn Walters Martin (husband Jimmy); three sons, Billy Driggers (wife Terri), Chuck Walters, and Ron Walters (wife Audrey); a daughter-in-law, Hazel Walters; grandchildren, Jamie Brisson, Billy Brisson, Ray Owens, Jennifer Goodwin (Dougie), Beth Henderson (Randy), Billy Driggers Jr. (Claudette), Nikki Roberts (Ed), Stephanie Molovinsky, Charles "Chuckie" Walters (Kellie), Sonja Smith (Donnie), Dawn Barton, Shawn Barton, Julie Foreman, Michael Walters (Melody), and Bridget Thornton (Shaun); as well as a multitude of great- and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The visitation is Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at McNeill Mackie Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Officiants include Charleston Guyton, Butters Baptist Church and Beth Henderson, and Naomi's House Ministries. Interment is to follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McNeill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
McNeill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral Home
309 West Broad Street
St. Pauls, NC 28384
(910) 865-4105
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved