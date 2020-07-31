LAURA KINLAW WALTERS

ST. PAULS — Laura Kinlaw Walters, 93, of St. Pauls, passed into her eternal rest on July 30.

She was born April 29, 1927, in Columbus County. She and her late husband founded Carolina Baptist Church in St. Pauls. She served as pianist for over 45 years.

Mama Laura, known to her family and friends, was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Thelma Kinlaw; her husband, Neal A. Walters of 67 years; her siblings, Melba Keene, J.L. Kinlaw, Winford Kinlaw and Kay Davis; and a daughter, Cathy Walters.

Carrying on her legacy are two sisters, Joan Myott, and Frealon Six (husband William); a brother, C.E. Kinlaw; daughter, Carolyn Walters Martin (husband Jimmy); three sons, Billy Driggers (wife Terri), Chuck Walters, and Ron Walters (wife Audrey); a daughter-in-law, Hazel Walters; grandchildren, Jamie Brisson, Billy Brisson, Ray Owens, Jennifer Goodwin (Dougie), Beth Henderson (Randy), Billy Driggers Jr. (Claudette), Nikki Roberts (Ed), Stephanie Molovinsky, Charles "Chuckie" Walters (Kellie), Sonja Smith (Donnie), Dawn Barton, Shawn Barton, Julie Foreman, Michael Walters (Melody), and Bridget Thornton (Shaun); as well as a multitude of great- and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The visitation is Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at McNeill Mackie Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Officiants include Charleston Guyton, Butters Baptist Church and Beth Henderson, and Naomi's House Ministries. Interment is to follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.