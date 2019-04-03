LAURA LEE FRYE WEST

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Laura Lee Frye West, 85, of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at her daughter's home in Anderson Creek.

She was born on April 29, 1933, in Scotland County, to the late Daniel Angus and Minnie Jane Frye.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas West; her siblings, Joe, Winnie, Martin, Agnes, Gladys and William; and many beloved family members and friends.

She was an active member of East Lumberton Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir, served as a teacher and secretary for both Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and volunteered alongside her husband in the Extension Department Ministry and at Golden Living Nursing Home, ministering to the senior citizens and shut-ins.

She worked in retail for many years, but her greatest accomplishments were as wife, homemaker, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by a daughter, Vickie West and husband, Joe M. Denning, of Anderson Creek in Harnett County; two sons, Donald Lee West and wife, Jeanne ,and Ronald Lee West, all of Roanoke Rapids; two granddaughters, Jody Kay Westing and husband, Brian Worley, of Roy, Wash., and Jackie Lee West-Denning of Colorado; a stepgreat-granddaughter, Taylor; and a sister-in-law, Hattie Mae Hannon West Ivey and husband, Rock, of Lumberton.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at East Lumberton Baptist Church. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. with Rev. Michael Bowen and Rev. Leroy Burke officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

In addition to flowers, memorial donations may be made to East Lumberton Baptist Church's Honduras Mission Trip Fund, 201 Whiteville Ave., Lumberton, NC 28358.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.