LAURA LEE HAYES FLOYD

FAIRMONT — Mrs. Laura Lee Hayes Floyd, 93, of Fairmont, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

She was born on May 18, 1926, in Robeson County to the late Furman Floyd Hayes and the late Lydia Elizabeth Hester Hayes.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Carroll Floyd Sr.; four brothers, Floyd Hayes, A.C. Hayes, Bobby Hayes, and Wilton Hayes; and three sisters, Corinne Henderson, Elizabeth Young, and Hester Tyson.

She leaves to cherish her memories her six children, Phyllis Floyd Oliver (Larry) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Thomas Carroll Floyd Jr. (Denise), Ann Lewis Floyd Ivey (Lane), Perry Tyson Floyd (Robin), Lydia Lee Floyd, and Samuel Hayes Floyd, all of Fairmont; a sister, Kathryn Calvert (Hayward) of Lumberton; six grandchildren, Tonya, Kimberly, Byron, Nathan, Jason, and Priscilla; six great-grandchildren, Tomi Nicole, Riley, Piper, Brittney, Kaylen, and Natalie; and a great-great-grandson, Brayden Kyle.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Old Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.