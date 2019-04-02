LAURA SOPHIA ARTIS

DILLON, S.C. — Laura Sophia Artis (affectionately known to some as "Sophie"), a retired administrator from the Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC), died on March 29, 2019, at Pruitt Health Nursing Facility in Dillon, S.C., at the age of 72 after a lengthy illness.

Laura married E. Haley Artis in 1971. Although the marriage later ended, they remained best friends until her death. Laura is also survived by her mother, Edna Laurila; her brothers, Marvin (Mary) and Melvin (Anna) Laurila; her sister, Linnea (Curt Gillespie) Laurila; her daughter, Valerie L. Gabriel; two grandchildren, Toreyance and Kayleigh Gabriel; two great- grandchildren, Tristan Gabriel and Trenton Gabriel.

Laura was born in Marquette, Mich., on March 2, 1947, to Felix and Edna Laurila and grew up in northern Michigan. She graduated from Northern Michigan University (NMU) in 1969 with a bachelor of science degree with a major in Mathematics and a minor degree in Physics. She taught in lower Michigan for one year and then returned to NMU for a Master of Arts in 1971. After marriage she lived in Alaska, South Carolina and West Virginia as she moved with her military husband and held various bank and teaching positions.

The family eventually settled in Robeson County in 1980. Laura taught for several years and later obtained a Master of Education when she became the Math and Science Supervisor for PSRC. During her teaching career, she taught Advanced Placement classes at Hilly Branch Vocational Center. She also taught Extended Day classes for adult students to be able to obtain their GED. Laura was such an innovator that in the summer of 1984, she was the first person to bring an innovative program to Robeson County, which was co-sponsored by NC State University. This program taught students how to build robots. She also helped to initiate the blocked scheduling system within the PSRC. Laura's major accomplishment to the PSRC was to create and implement (along with two other administrators) the Learning Alternative Program (LAP). This program is for students who are at risk of failing and/or dropping out of school. Laura was so committed to this program that, upon her retirement, she returned to the program to teach math.

Laura was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed being very involved as an educator in any way she could, spending time with her family and playing the piano. She was a spiritual woman involved in church activities that included playing the piano and organ at her churches in her teens and her adult life. Laura will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

The family is having a private memorial service for her. Donations (in lieu of flowers) can be made in her name to: LAP Program (In Memory of Laura Artis) c/o Public Schools of Robeson County, 4320 Khan Drive, Lumberton, N.C.,28358.

The works I do in my Father's name testify about me. John 10:25

For He will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways. Psalm 91:11