LAVANA THOMPSON

FAIRMONT — Ms. Lavana Thompson, 97, of Fairmont, transitioned from time to eternal glory on Feb., 23, 2019.

The services celebrating her precious and blessed life and legacy will be conducted Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Fairmont. She will rest in the Stackhouse Family Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Worley Mortuary & Cremation Service of Fairmont.

Online condolences may be shared at www.worleymortuary.com.