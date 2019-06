LAVERNE LOVE

LUMBERTON — Laverne Love, 56, of 39 Leggett St., Lumberton, transitioned from time to eternity on June 20, 2019, in Goldsboro.

The services celebrating his life and legacy will be conducted Friday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Lumberton. He will rest in Elizabeth Heights Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Central & Worley Mortuary of Lumberton.

