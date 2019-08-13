LAWRANCE DEW COOK

EMERALD ISLE — Lawrence Dew Cook, 76, passed away at Carteret General Hospital on Aug. 11, 2019, surrounded by family.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 30 years, Gloria Cook; his daughter, Lauren Cook; his three brothers, Michael Cook and his wife, Natalie, George Cook and his wife, Judy, and Alfred William (Bill) Cook Jr. and his wife, Kristi; as well as, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred William Cook Sr.; his mother, Ellen Allen Dew; as well as his brother, John G. Cook.

Lawrence was born on Aug. 26, 1942, in Lumberton. He graduated from North Carolina State University, followed by a 30-year career as a civil engineer for the Division of Highways in North Carolina and Illinois and participated in community organizations as a member of the St. Albans Masonic Lodge and Robeson County Shriners. He also served as a member of the Army National Guard.

Lawrence was a devoted husband and father and deeply loved by his family. His hobbies included genealogy, Sudoku puzzles, and watching Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel even in July. By far his favorite pastime was keeping in touch with and loving his family.

His funeral service will be held on Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Lumberton at 11 a.m. The graveside service will follow at Philadelphus Presbyterian Cemetery.

