LEACIE C. BROOKS

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Leacie C. Brooks, 93, of 2235 Evergreen Church Road, Pembroke, was born July 1, 1926, and departed this life on July 24, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Garfield and Maggie B. Cummings; first husband, Mr. Millard Locklear; her last husband, Mr. John C. Brooks; sons, Mr. Arvin Daniel Locklear and Mr. John Charles Brooks "CJ"; grandson, Charles Eric Brooks; two great-great-grandchildren; along with two brothers and six sisters.

The funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Evergreen Holiness Church with Revs. Kip Woods officiating. Burial will follow in the Oxendine Cemetery.

She leaves behind daughters, Mrs. Rose Ella Edwards, Mrs. Linda Rose Oxendine, Mrs. Beverly Rose Locklear (Don), Mrs. Ruth Vollmar (Jody), and Mrs. Madeline Carol Locklear (James); 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 27 great-great-grandchildren; family friend and helper, Ms. Donna Millwood; caregiver and in spirit adopted daughter, Ms. Mello Jean Hunt; a sweet caregiver, Ms. Haneigh Strickland; many nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Locklear & Son Funeral Home.