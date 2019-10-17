LEE A. OXENDINE

PEMBROKE — Lee A. Oxendine, 86, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Lee was born in Robeson County in 1932, the son of Conley and Bertha Oxendine. Lee was preceded in death by seven brother's and five sisters.

The visitation for family and friends will be at Locklear and Son Funeral Home, 916 Union Chapel Road, Pembroke, from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday and will be followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Military Honor Guard burial services will be held following the service at Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Oxendine leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 61 years, Mrs. Ruth L. Oxendine; his daughter, Mrs. Laurie O. Gunter and husband, Trey, of Gainesville, Ga.; brother, Mr. John Henry Oxendine of Boliva; and sisters, Ms. Ressie Castro of Fayetteville, and Ms. Strawdie O. Locklear of Pembroke.

Lee enjoyed spending time with his two grandsons, Thomas H. Gunter IV and Tyler L. Gunter, fishing, working on cars, hunting and as everyone knows, Lee loved his tractors and gardening. He also enjoyed helping family and friends in the community.

Lee was a proud father, husband, grandfather and patriot, retiring from the Air Force after 30 years of service to his country.