Lee Ancil Maynor
PEMBROKE — Lee Ancil Maynor, 88, of 8203 N.C. 72 West, Pembroke, died Monday, June 22, 2020. The drive-in funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Union Chapel Holiness Methodist Church. A private burial will follow at the Maynor Cemetery. The family will receive friends for a walk-through visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Union Chapel Holiness Methodist Church. Locklear & Son Funeral Home.



Published in The Robesonian from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
