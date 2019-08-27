LEE EDWIN HAMMOND

LUMBERTON — Mr. Lee Edwin Hammond, 88, of Lumberton, born Jan. 12, 1931, to the late Rev. James E. Hammond and Marie E. Brewington of Lumberton, departed this life on Aug. 26. 2019.

He is preceded in death by a son, Larry; a daughter, Elaine; and a brother, Thad Hammond.

He is survived by his sons, Jimmy R. Hammond (Lisa), Randy Hammond (Vicky), and Anthony Hammond (Sheila); daughters, Debbie Hammond, Donna Hammond, and Denise Hammond, all of Lumberton; a brother, Eugene Hammond (Evelyn) of Maxton; two sisters, Sylvia Pieper of Lumberton, and Mary Ozel of Richmond, Virginia; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Thursday at Bethel Hill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jimmy Hammonds, the Rev. Michael Cummings and the Rev. Earney Hammonds officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with military honors provided by the Robeson County Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Hill Baptist Church, 2660 Shannon Road, Lumberton, N.C. 28360.