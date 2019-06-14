LEE ELLEN SANDERSON MARQUEZ LOWRY

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. —Lee Ellen Marquez Lowry, 87, of Mission Viejo, Calif., passed away on May 30, 2019.

She was preceded in death by parents, James and Martha Sanderson; three sisters, Louise Locklear, Ruth Grisham, and Francis Waites; two brothers, Lacy Sanderson, and Luther Sanderson; her husband of 50 years, Ruben Marques; her son, Rick Marques; and second husband, James (Bob) Lowry.

Lee Ellen leaves behind her children, Diane Mancuso of Lakewood, Calif., and Ron Marquez of Mission Viejo, Calif.; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, David Sanderson, and Tommy Sanderson of Pembroke; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Lee Ellen was an active member of the church in Mission Viejo, Calif. Her favorite past time was to hang out with her friends on Wednesdays and Fridays and play Bingo. She was passionate about her family, friends and devotion to the Lord. Her warmed personality brightens everyone's day and gave strength to other family members. Lee Ellen always opened her home to family and friends, sharing a home-cooked meal and pastries. She will truly be missed.

She will be laid to rest by Ruben and Rick's side at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, Calif.