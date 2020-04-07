LEGRANDE "PUDDIN" LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Mr. Legrande "Puddin" Locklear, of 4555 N.C. 72 West, Lumberton, was born Oct. 19, 1958, in Lumberton, and departed his life on Monday, March 31, 2020, at the age of 61 at his home.

He was loved by many and well-known for his giving spirit, especially to children in the community. He often was present at many community outreach events, spreading his love and cheer. He was a graduating member of the Pembroke Senior High School Class of 1977 and enjoyed reconnecting with his classmates.

Mr. Locklear was employed by Metcon Inc. of Pembroke, prior to his retirement in 2018, though he remained highly involved with the company and its operations.

He is preceded in death by his father, Tommie Lockee; his mother, Cordia Lockee; a brother, Terry Lockee; and a special friend, Phyllis Dial Hunt Locklear.

He is survived by his brothers, Ronnie Lockee (Sue), Tommie Lockee Jr. (Judy), Lou Gary Lockee, Wayne Locklear (LaRuth), and Willie Porter, all of Lumberton; his sisters, Eilen Wardell of Catonsville, Maryland, Evelena Frazee of Paola, Kansas, and Patsy Ward, and Maxine Demery (Burleigh), both of Fairmont; two daughters, Jackie Jacobs, of Lumberton, and Celeste Hunt, of Fairmont, a special son, Jayden Maynor; a special friend, Bonk Maynor; several nieces, and nephews who were all very special to him; and a host of relatives and friends.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Burnt Swamp Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. Dr. Michael Cummings and Rev. Keith Long officiating.