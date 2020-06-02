Lelan Jones Thompson
THOMPSON RED SPRINGS — Lelan Jones Thompson, 73, of 1301 E. Fourth St., Red Springs, died Monday, June 1, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Riverside Church of God in Lumberton with Rev. Lesaundri Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in the Jones family cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Riverside Church of God prior to the funeral service. Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.

Published in The Robesonian from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Riverside Church of God
