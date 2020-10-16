LENOX BRITT

KINSTON — Mr. Lenox Britt, 86, of Kinston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his home in Kinston. He was born Dec. 12, 1933, to the late Lacy Douglas Britt and the late Lena Lockey Britt of Lumberton.

Along with his parents, Lenox was preceded in death by his sisters, Rosa Lee Willoughby of Lumberton, and Evelyn Coleman of Hampton Roads, Virginia.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Burns Britt, and daughter, Emily Leigh Britt of Kinston; his son, Lennox Gregory Britt and partner, Paul, of Greenville; granddaughter, Sarah Baker Dalrymple of Pottstown, Pennsylvania; grandson, Andrew Lenox Patterson of Raleigh; nieces, Sybil Watson, Shirley Campbell, and Jackie Knight, all of Virginia; and nephew, E. Paul Willoughby and wife, Pat, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Lenox enjoyed a successful career in finance and banking that started as a Customer Service representative at Retail Credit Company of Lumberton, and culminated with his retirement as city executive with First Union National Bank of Lumberton.

Lenox enjoyed nothing more than a round of golf with numerous close friends and associates at the Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton, Kinston Country Club or ANY other course in the Southeast. He and his friends were obsessed playing in all kinds of weather and arranging all other plans around a friendly golf outing. He always called it a "relaxing but spoiled walk in the woods" after a famous quote by Mark Twain.

He and wife Nancy enjoyed travel and were active members in the First Baptist Church of Lumberton for many years and later at the First Baptist Church, Rouse Road in Kinston.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers for their kindness, care and compassion that allowed Lenox to stay at home with his beloved Nancy during his illness.

A private family burial and interment will be held at Gardens of Faith Cemetery, 5190 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Lenoir County SPCA at 2455 Rouse Road, Kinston, N.C. 28504; or Friends of the Homeless Shelter at 112 N. Independence St., Kinston, N.C. 28501.