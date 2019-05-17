LEON ALVIN MERCER JR.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEON ALVIN MERCER JR..
Service Information
Meares Funeral Home - Fair Bluff
795 Main Street
Fair Bluff, NC
28439
(910)-649-7411
Obituary
Send Flowers

LEON ALVIN MERCER JR.

ORRUM — Mr. Leon Alvin Mercer,Jr., 71, of Orrum, died at his residence on Thursday morning, May 16, 2019.

He was born Aug. 22, 1947, in Robeson County, a son of the late Leon Mercer and Yuba Dane Walters Mercer.

Mr. Mercer was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam war, a former medical technician.

A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Spring Hill Cemetery, Fair Bluff Road in Barnesville.

Surviving are a son and his wife, Rodney Darren Mercer and Denna of Cerro Gordo; a daughter and her husband, Crystal McCormick and Michael of Florence, S.C.; two half-sisters and a half-brother; four grandchildren, Kayla Mercer Graham, Hannah Grace McCormick, Jabe Mercer, and Lilly Faith Mercer; and a great-grandson, Colton Lee Graham.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron McCormick.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Meares Funeral Home in Fair Bluff.
Published in The Robesonian from May 17 to May 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.