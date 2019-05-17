LEON ALVIN MERCER JR.

ORRUM — Mr. Leon Alvin Mercer,Jr., 71, of Orrum, died at his residence on Thursday morning, May 16, 2019.

He was born Aug. 22, 1947, in Robeson County, a son of the late Leon Mercer and Yuba Dane Walters Mercer.

Mr. Mercer was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam war, a former medical technician.

A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Spring Hill Cemetery, Fair Bluff Road in Barnesville.

Surviving are a son and his wife, Rodney Darren Mercer and Denna of Cerro Gordo; a daughter and her husband, Crystal McCormick and Michael of Florence, S.C.; two half-sisters and a half-brother; four grandchildren, Kayla Mercer Graham, Hannah Grace McCormick, Jabe Mercer, and Lilly Faith Mercer; and a great-grandson, Colton Lee Graham.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron McCormick.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Meares Funeral Home in Fair Bluff.