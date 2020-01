LEON LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Mr. Leon Locklear, 67, of 2379 Shannon Road, Lumberton, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton with Rev. Kary Wilkins officiating. Burial will follow in Oxendine Cemetery on Oak Grove Church Road.

The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service from 2 to 3 p.m. at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.