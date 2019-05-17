LEONARD EARL EDWARDS SR.

RED SPRINGS — Mr. Leonard Earl Edwards Sr. "Earl," of Red Springs, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019, in Huntersville, surrounded by his loving family.

Earl was born in Rock Fish on Aug. 29, 1939, to the late Herbert and Pauline Edwards. He was a graduate of Red Springs High School class of 1957.

Earl is survived by his wife of 55 years, Martha Killian Edwards of Red Springs; his daughter, Paula Edwards Ayscue and her husband, Scott, and his beloved grandchildren, Killian, and Riggan Ayscue, all of Huntersville; additionally, a sister in law, Cherry Kay Killian of Little River, S.C.; and brother in law, David McDonald, of Garner. He had numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom he loved deeply.

Earl was preceded in death by his son, Leonard Earl Edwards Jr. (Len); his parents, Pauline and Herbert Edwards; a sister, Helen Edwards McDonald; and a brother Herbert C. Edwards Jr. "Lum."

Earl married his beloved wife, Martha Killian Edwards, and they began a very special journey together. Earl was a civil servant with the federal government for 36 years. He retired in 1994 as deputy commander for the Defense Logistics Agency, where he served over nine countries worldwide. He had a very successful career, taking him to Fort Bragg in Fayetteville; Kelly AFB in San Antonio, Texas; Lindsey Air Station in Wiesbaden, Germany; Federal Center in Battle Creek, Michigan; and back to Wiesbaden, Germany. His journey included exploring various counties, cultures and making lifelong friends along the way. He had a big heart and was quite a generous and fun-loving man who enjoyed teasing and joking with those he loved. Earl was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a member of the Red Springs Masonic Lodge No. 501 A.F.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church with a graveside service to follow at Alloway Cemetery in Red Springs.

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.

Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs is serving the family.