LEONARD M. LAMB

LUMBERTON — Mr. Leonard M. Lamb, 89, of Lumberton, died Saturday afternoon, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Southeastern Hospice House.

He was born in Robeson County on Nov. 23, 1930, a son of the late Rufus and Cora Ruth Dean Lamb.

Mr. Lamb was a member of Trinity Holiness Church and the Senior Adult Class, and a retired senior master sergeant of the U. S. Air Force.

A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Boles-Biggs Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Randall Oxendine and Jamie Lewter to officiate. Interment will follow in the Willoughby Cemetery with military honors.

Surviving are David B. Lamb of Lumberton; a daughter, Tami Cowan of Lumberton; a sister, Lora Mae Windom of Virginia; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister- in-law, Karen Lamb.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary "Pat" Jones Lamb; a son, Leonard R. Lamb; and a brother, James Hartford Lamb.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Boles-Biggs Funeral Home.

Services are entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton.