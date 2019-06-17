LERA BRITT RANDALL

BOONE — Lera Britt Randall, 92, retired Watauga High School librarian, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at her home in Boone.

Born in 1926 in rural Robeson County, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Swannie Britt of Chadbourn. After graduating from Chadbourn High School, Lera received an A.A. degree from Mars Hill College, an A.B. degree from Carson-Newman College, and an M.A. degree in Library Science from Appalachian State Teachers College.

After teaching English for two years at Cerro Gordo High School in Columbus County, she served as school librarian in Walkertown and Kernersville, as well as in Alpena, Mich., Columbia, S.C. and Boone, for a total of 41 years. She retired from Watauga High School in 1990. While working in these schools, she was very supportive of the academic, vocational and extracurricular programs for students.

Lera is survived by her son, Richard, and two granddogs, Baxter and LibyMaye, of Durham and Watauga County; and by five of her six siblings, sisters, Marjorie Lambert (Presley, deceased) of Charleston, S.C., Geraldine Haggins (Luther, deceased) of Red Springs, Edith Langston (Buddy, deceased) of Red Springs, and brothers, Roger Britt (Phyllis) of Spartanburg, S.C., and Douglas Britt (Amanda) of Chadbourn. On the Randall side, she was the last survivor of the eight siblings and seven in-law spouses of her husband's generation. Also surviving are her other formerly-Boone "children," Betsy Randall-Schadel (Bill), Tanya Shook Wilder, Myra Shook and Bill Randall (Judy).

She was predeceased by her husband, J. Frank Randall (2014); her parents; her sister, Jennie Lou King (Lawrence, deceased) of Columbia, S.C.; her nephew, Robert Randall Jr., and her niece, Caroline Woodrow; as well as her dear friend, Mary S. Shook.

She is survived by many other well-loved and loving nieces, nephews and family friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Watauga County Public Library, 140 Queen St., Boone, N.C., 28607; to Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, N.C., 28607; or the .

Visitation with family will be at Austin and Barnes Funeral and Crematory, 194 Queen St., Boone, N.C., 28607, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. A combined memorial service for Lera and Frank will be scheduled between mid-July and late August, date to be determined.

