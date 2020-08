LILLIAN CUMMINGS DAWSON

LUMBERTON — Ms. Lillian Cummings Dawson, 70, of Mercer Mill Road, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her home.

The funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. William Cummings and Rev. Scottie Deal officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 p.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.