LILLIAN EDNA HARDIN PREVATTE

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Lillian Edna Hardin Prevatte, 83, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at home.

She was born in Robeson County on July 29, 1936, to the late Graham Hardin and the late Leola Prevatte Hardin. She was formerly employed with Miller Desk Furniture Co.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Murphy Prevatte Jr.; and a brother, Buddy Hardin.

She is survived by three daughters, Gail Yarborough (Buddy) of Lumberton, Brenda Smith (Wes) of Greensboro, and Sylvia Reddick of Trinity; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; three brothers, Johnny Hardin (Barbara) of Lumberton, Jerry Hardin (Jean) of Bishopville, South Carolina, and Russell Hardin of Bladenboro; and a sister, Leola Faye Johnson of Wilmington.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc, 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel with Pastor Robert Nolley officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery, 5190 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

