LILLIAN FAYE THOMAS LOCKLEAR

PEMBROKE — Lillian Faye Thomas Locklear was born on Oct. 24, 1934, and departed this life onto God's hands on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the age of 84.

She was born in Robeson County to the late Joseph E. Thomas and Rachel Copeland Thomas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clerance Fredrick "Ted" Locklear; two sons, Fredrick Ray Locklear and Thomas Hoyt Locklear; two sisters, Colleen Turner and Esther Carter Lowry; and three brothers, Clinton Lee Thomas, Edmond Thomas, and Terry Thomas.

Mrs. Lillian Faye was a loving Christian, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, best friend, and a lifelong member of Berea Baptist Church. She retired after 31 years as a classroom teacher, liaison teacher, school social worker, and director of Indian Education for Cumberland County Schools as well as program supervisor of Indian Education for Robeson County Schools. She was an enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe. She was a member of the Pembroke Business and Professional Women's Club, N.C. Association of Educators, National Indian Education Association, and National School Boards Association. She was the first Native American woman to serve on the Robeson County Board of Education. She earned a bachelor of science from Pembroke State College in 1956, and a Master of Arts in Education from Pembroke State University in 1982.

Mrs. Lillian Faye leaves behind to cherish her memories, a son, Eric Paul Locklear (Lenora) of Lumberton; a daughter, Elise Locklear Reaves of Lumberton; three grandchildren, Jeri Lynn Locklear, Christopher Scott Reaves, and Eric Hunter Locklear; three great-grandchildren, Lauren Ashley Graham, Luke Bryan Bullard, and Jacob Lee Bullard; two stepgrandchildren, Amy Sheppard-Locklear and Heather Reaves; a sister, Myrtle Thomas Miller of Ohio; a brother, Russell Thomas (Betty) of Charlotte; three special caretakers, Ms. Wanda Hunt, Mrs. Joyce Haywood, and Ms. Victoria Britt; and a host of relatives and friends.

The celebration of life services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at Berea Baptist Church with Revs. Bruce Swett, Chris Hunt, and Leonard Gibbs officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 2 to 3 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church. Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berea Baptist Church at 120 N. Odum St. Pembroke, N.C., 28372, or to the charity or your choice.