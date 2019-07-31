LILLIAN HUGHES WEBSTER

FAYETTEVILLE — Mrs. Lillian Hughes Webster, 101, of Fayetteville, N.C., passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Lillian was born Dec. 31, 1917, in Tabor City, N.C., to David James and Leon Leggette Hughes. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1938 with a degree in Journalism. After obtaining her degree, Lillian went back to her hometown of Tabor City, N.C., to teach school, where she met pharmacist Willie Broox Webster, whom she married in 1941. In 1949, Mr. and Mrs. Webster settled in Fairmont, N.C., where they raised their children, started Webster's Pharmacy and lived until retiring to Fayetteville, N.C.. in 2004.

While in Fairmont, Lillian kept the books at Webster's Pharmacy and raised her children. Later in life, she taught reading at Fairmont High School, until retiring. She loved to teach and she loved to learn. While in her 50s, Lillian obtained a master's degree in English to assist in her teaching endeavors, because as she said, "One can never be too rich, too good looking or too educated."

She was a lifelong member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a lifelong supporter and member of the Delta Kappa Gamma sorority for teachers. She was a member of the Fairmont Garden Club and a member of the First Baptist Church of Fairmont, where she served as chairperson for Bible Studies for many years.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, David and Leon Leggette Hughes; husband, Willie Broox Webster; a son, David Charles Webster; a granddaughter, Lillian Broox Manis; a grandson, Ken L Kenworthy III "Tripp"; two brothers, Phil and Don Hughes; and a sister Gwen Hughes Barnes.

Surviving are two sons, Willie Broox Webster Jr. and his wife Tatjana, both of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Michael Thomas Webster and his wife Kassie, both of Wilson, N.C.; a daughter, Elizabeth Webster Manis and her husband Paul, of Chapel Hill, N.C.; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dr. Jack Hughes of Durham, N.C.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Floyd Memorial Cemetery in Fairmont, N.C., Pastor Carter McNeese of the First Baptist Church in Fairmont officiating. Family will greet and receive guests at Floyd's Mortuary and Crematory, prior to the service, at 10 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Fairmont, 416 S. Main St., Fairmont, N.C., 28340.