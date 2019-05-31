LILLIAN RISEN WOLFE

WENDELL — Ms. Lillian Risen Wolfe, 85, died peacefully surrounded by three of her sons late Tuesday evening, May 28, 2019.

Born Sept. 30, 1933, in Lumberton to Barnum B. Risen and Annie Neil Bodiford Risen, Lillian learned to love horses at a young age.

Part of a large family, Lillian is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James Robert Risen; and sister, Linda Mae Rising Larke. She is survived by her siblings, Steven Rising (wife Anne), Neil Rising, Louise Rising Hilburn (husband Douglas), Archie Rising (wife Susan), and Pam Rising Sisson (husband Wyatt).

After marrying, Lillian lived in Cary, where she was active in her community, was an accomplished league bowler and raised her five sons, Eric Lee Wolfe, Phillip Courtney Wolfe, Robert Gregory "Greg" Wolfe, Brian Martin Wolfe and Karl Randolph "Randy" Wolfe.

With her love of horses and a longing to return to a more rural life, Lillian purchased three undeveloped acres from the lady who boarded her horse and built Pleasant Hills Farm, where she showed and bred Arabians. The farm quickly grew from two hand-made stalls to a major facility housing 130 head, mostly boarders belonging to riding students. Four out of five of her sons followed in her footsteps to become professional Arabian horse trainers. Lillian is grandmother to six and great-grandmother to three.

Later in life, Lillian "retired" to Florida, but always worked until the age of 81. Most recently, she lived in Wendell, with her son, Greg.

The family will receive friends at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton, on Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton.

